BTG (LON:BTG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BTG plc (LON:BTG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 840 ($10.97) and traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.97). BTG shares last traded at GBX 840 ($10.97), with a volume of 271,742 shares trading hands.
BTG Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 840 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 840.
About BTG
BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.
