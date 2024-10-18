What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for IBKR Q3 Earnings?

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $149.43 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $154.75. The company has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.12 and its 200 day moving average is $124.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,272.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 104,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after buying an additional 96,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

