Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.59.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,099,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,699,000 after acquiring an additional 62,394 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth $34,984,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,205,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,189,000 after buying an additional 64,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,059,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after buying an additional 95,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 306.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 807,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after buying an additional 608,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

LSPD stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.58 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

