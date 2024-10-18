Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

EFX stock opened at C$8.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.71. Enerflex has a one year low of C$5.44 and a one year high of C$9.23.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of C$840.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$761.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.734413 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

