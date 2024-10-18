Brokers Set Expectations for Hudbay Minerals FY2024 Earnings

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.54.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$12.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$5.46 and a one year high of C$14.33. The stock has a market cap of C$5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

