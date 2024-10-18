William Blair Raises Earnings Estimates for Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Charles Schwab in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $71.90 on Thursday. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at $36,594,597.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at $36,594,597.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,201 shares of company stock worth $10,362,224 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.