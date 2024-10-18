ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) Trading Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 69,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 838,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

ParaZero Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ParaZero Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ParaZero Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.68% of ParaZero Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency.

