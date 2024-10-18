Simpple (NASDAQ:SPPL) Trading Down 11% – Here’s What Happened

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.35. 143,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 184,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Simpple Stock Down 11.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpple

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simpple stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Simpple at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpple Company Profile

Simpple Ltd. provides advanced technology solutions in Singapore. The company engages in the sale, warranty, and maintenance of autonomous robotic cleaning equipment. It also offers SIMPPLE Ecosystem platform includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, which offers complimentary peripherals, such as IoT sensors and robotic solutions that add value to the entire ecosystem that the company distributes, sells, and manages; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates robotic and human workforce deployments.

