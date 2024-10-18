CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 million, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CPSH Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

