Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.83. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 131.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at $36,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 225.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

