Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $104.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $147.00. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s current price.

ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.96.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $91.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $141.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

