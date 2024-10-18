Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,110 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $98.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.91. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.73%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

