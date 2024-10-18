Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ) Stock Price Down 2% – What’s Next?

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) traded down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.44. 89,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 147,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ventum Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fireweed Metals from C$2.30 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Fireweed Metals Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$258.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.24.

Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Fireweed Metals Company Profile

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.

