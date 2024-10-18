Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Short Interest Down 5.1% in September

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Emmi Stock Performance
EMLZF opened at $995.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $992.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $995.27. Emmi has a 52-week low of $960.00 and a 52-week high of $1,005.35.
Emmi Company Profile
