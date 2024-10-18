AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.29.

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of AME opened at $169.67 on Friday. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $186.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 48.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,615,000 after buying an additional 926,657 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 256.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 976,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,844,000 after buying an additional 702,674 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $46,343,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,223,000 after buying an additional 225,600 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

