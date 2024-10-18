Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTEX. National Bankshares lowered shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.89. Open Text has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $45.47.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Open Text by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the third quarter valued at about $728,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.2% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,342,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,947,000 after purchasing an additional 50,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 1,699.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 77,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

