ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 176,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 170,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Ventum Financial lowered their price target on ROK Resources from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded ROK Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on ROK Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

The company has a market cap of C$41.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25.

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

