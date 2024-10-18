Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,742.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,181. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 22.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYV opened at $115.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $116.57.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

