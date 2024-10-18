Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TECK.B. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Teck Resources Company Profile

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$69.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.44. The company has a market cap of C$35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$47.47 and a one year high of C$74.37.

(Get Free Report

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.