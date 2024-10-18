Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPY) Trading Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $27.84. 257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06.

About Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF

The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF (AAPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Apple stock (AAPL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.

