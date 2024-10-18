iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.90 and last traded at $31.90. Approximately 546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF USD (ITDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

