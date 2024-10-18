Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.89 and traded as high as $11.20. Vivendi shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

Vivendi Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

