Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.51 and traded as high as $21.80. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 20,150 shares traded.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 10.26%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is 130.91%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

