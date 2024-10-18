Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.51 and traded as high as $21.80. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 20,150 shares traded.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 10.26%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is 130.91%.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
