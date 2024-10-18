Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.98 and traded as high as $1.00. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 147,207 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Air France-KLM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised shares of Air France-KLM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Air France-KLM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $636.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. Analysts expect that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

