flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) Shares Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 3,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 33,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.
flyExclusive Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27.
flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.97 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On flyExclusive
About flyExclusive
flyExclusive, Inc, through its subsidiary, LGM Enterprises, LLC., owns and operates private jets in North America. It also offers jet charter services; and aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO) operations, and interior and exterior refurbishment services, as well as wholesale and retail ad hoc flights, a jet club program, partnership program, fractional program, and other services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than flyExclusive
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for flyExclusive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flyExclusive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.