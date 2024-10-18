flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) Shares Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 3,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 33,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

flyExclusive Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27.

flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On flyExclusive

About flyExclusive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in flyExclusive stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of flyExclusive, Inc. ( NYSE:FLYX Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of flyExclusive at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

flyExclusive, Inc, through its subsidiary, LGM Enterprises, LLC., owns and operates private jets in North America. It also offers jet charter services; and aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO) operations, and interior and exterior refurbishment services, as well as wholesale and retail ad hoc flights, a jet club program, partnership program, fractional program, and other services.

