Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.62 and traded as high as $6.65. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 687,227 shares trading hands.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.15%.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
