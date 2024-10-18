ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $5.74. ReShape Lifesciences shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 70,452 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

ReShape Lifesciences Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 208.37% and a negative net margin of 112.11%.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

