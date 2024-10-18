SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $395,000 Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LZ shares. Citigroup lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, September 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.92 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. LegalZoom.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

