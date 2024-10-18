11,671 Shares in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APPN. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Appian by 70.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 196,435 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Appian in the first quarter worth $1,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,081,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,008,000 after purchasing an additional 392,190 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in Appian in the second quarter worth $2,179,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Appian in the second quarter worth $7,715,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair cut shares of Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Appian Price Performance

APPN opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The company had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Appian

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $346,443.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,179,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,559,407.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 1,521,776 shares of company stock valued at $48,666,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

