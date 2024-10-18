SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 27,612 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,612 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $294,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,103.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $127,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,203.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $294,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,103.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Essent Group stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 61.31%. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Essent Group

About Essent Group

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.