SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in TELUS by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

TELUS Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $16.34 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. TELUS had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.284 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 294.87%.

TELUS Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.