SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 29,155 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 884 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at $39,085,312.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $1,866,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,863 shares in the company, valued at $11,185,774.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at $39,085,312.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,075. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

NYSE PFGC opened at $83.20 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $54.71 and a 52-week high of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average of $70.80.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

