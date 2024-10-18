9,271 Shares in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $489,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Michael W. Koehnen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $63,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 3,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $149,376.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,039.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Koehnen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $63,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens increased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.54.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.55 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.82%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

