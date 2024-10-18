SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 11,341 Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the second quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Viad by 63.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the first quarter worth $228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Viad in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $36.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $761.66 million, a PE ratio of -94.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.04. Viad Corp has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $40.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.72 million. Viad had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 29.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

