SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $410,000 Investment in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 23.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 899.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 20.0% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4,944.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IVT. Compass Point lifted their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $29.65 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 296.50, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 900.00%.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

