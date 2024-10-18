SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,363 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 11,390.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 8,355.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,691 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BTU stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.90. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

