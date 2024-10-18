SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at $64,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 39.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,637.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $303.62 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $305.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.60 and its 200 day moving average is $269.42. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.22%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

