SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,222 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.94.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

