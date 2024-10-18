The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in V2X were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of V2X by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in V2X by 200.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of V2X in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of V2X during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of V2X during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V2X alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VVX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W upgraded V2X to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on V2X in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Insider Activity at V2X

In other news, Director Eric M. Pillmore acquired 3,125 shares of V2X stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,768. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Mural bought 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $44,976.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,976. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric M. Pillmore bought 3,125 shares of V2X stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,768. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,936 shares of company stock worth $572,928 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

V2X Stock Performance

Shares of V2X stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. V2X, Inc. has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $65.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -159.20 and a beta of 0.60.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V2X Profile

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.