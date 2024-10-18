The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $301,000 Stock Position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 124.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,986,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,234 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 144.0% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,744,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after buying an additional 2,209,918 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 12,785.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,099,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after buying an additional 2,083,065 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,050 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Up 2.6 %

COGT stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

COGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

