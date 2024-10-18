The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PDM stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.25 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PDM shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

