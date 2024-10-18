The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Orchestra BioMed worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 192.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Orchestra BioMed by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 37,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter worth about $117,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OBIO shares. B. Riley started coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Orchestra BioMed Price Performance

OBIO stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.42. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.69.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Orchestra BioMed had a negative return on equity of 89.28% and a negative net margin of 2,673.26%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Darren Sherman sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $37,285.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 772,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,346.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,260 shares of company stock valued at $138,573. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

