The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,330 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 201,770 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 420,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 64,581 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 19.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 18.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 238,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 36,309 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Moon purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,750 shares in the company, valued at $524,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $34,424.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,998.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Moon acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,444 shares of company stock valued at $123,536. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Recovery Stock Up 0.4 %

ERII opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.23. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Energy Recovery from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Energy Recovery from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Further Reading

