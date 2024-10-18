The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,690 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 34.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,257,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after buying an additional 39,375 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 17.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,278,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after buying an additional 335,472 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 13.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 144,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 7.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,027,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 75,576 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion Stock Up 0.6 %

Garrett Motion stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GTX

Insider Transactions at Garrett Motion

In other news, Director Julia Steyn sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $122,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,659.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.