The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,371 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 8.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBSI. Hovde Group raised their price target on Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Insider Activity at Southside Bancshares

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $187,760.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,327 shares in the company, valued at $852,174.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southside Bancshares news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $187,760.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,174.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jared C. Green sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $28,745.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,990.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $500,319 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

SBSI stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $115.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

