Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVNS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the second quarter worth about $70,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 19.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $23.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $171.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.67 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

