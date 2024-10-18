The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 5,602.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 14.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 50.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 139.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares during the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRSP opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $715.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is -116.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

