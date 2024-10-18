The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 652 Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 290,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 287,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 85,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FLEX LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

FLEX LNG Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FLNG stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.54. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.71.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.11%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

