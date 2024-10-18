The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYM. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 6,694.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after buying an additional 330,709 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 8.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 42,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Symbotic by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Symbotic by 327.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 113,696 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,175. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,175. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $69,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,038.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,987 shares of company stock valued at $986,559 in the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Symbotic Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SYM opened at $29.38 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.02.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Symbotic from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, October 11th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Symbotic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.23.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

