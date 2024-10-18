Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Global Business Travel Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Global Business Travel Group by 299.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 431.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 85,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 595.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 98,213 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GBTG. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBTG opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.64. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.97 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Research analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Business Travel Group Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

